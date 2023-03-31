Lewisburg, Pa. — As the U.S. observes National Donate Life Month, Evangelical Community Hospital has announced that it is joining the Gift of Life organ and tissue donor program. This program is dedicated to encouraging individuals to register to become an organ, tissue, and cornea donor.

Signing up to become a donor is as simple as visiting donors1.org.

"Transplantation is one of the most significant advancements in the history of medicine, with 95 percent of Americans saying they support organ donation. Still, the need for organs is far greater than the number available," said Richard D. Hasz, President and CEO of Gift of Life. "Gift of Life’s mission includes educating our community about the powerful impact they can make by taking less than a minute to register as an organ, tissue and cornea donor."

“As a community hospital, we are uniquely positioned to not only tend to the health needs of our patients, but to inspire our neighbors and friends to be mindful of wellness in all aspects of life,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The more people we can inspire to become organ donors, the better we can serve our mission to be advocates for the well-being of our entire community.”

Members of the public are encouraged to talk with their family and friends about registering as a donor. One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 100 others.

Some important facts about organ, tissue, and cornea donation:

• Anyone can be a potential donor regardless of age, race, or medical history.

• More than 5,000 children and adults in the region await life-saving organ transplants. Thousands of others could benefit from life-enhancing tissue transplants.

• With more than 90,000 people across the nation awaiting a kidney, it is the organ in greatest demand, followed by liver, heart, and lungs.

• Because conditions such as diabetes and hypertension are often more prevalent in the multicultural community, these individuals make up more than 50 percent of those on the national organ transplant list.

About Gift of Life

Gift of Life Donor Program is the non-profit, federally designated organ procurement organization, working with 126 acute care hospitals and 13 transplant centers to serve 11.3 million people in the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware.

Thanks to its compassionate community, for the past 15 years, Gift of Life has coordinated the most organ donors in the United States. Its annual donation rate, most recently 61 organ donors-per-million-population, ranks among the highest in the world. Since 1974, Gift of Life has coordinated more than 58,000 organs for transplant, and more than two million tissue transplants have resulted from the generosity of donors and their families.

