Lewisburg, Pa. - Mobile Health of Evangelical is back on the road delivering preventive services directly into the communities surrounding the Hospital and beyond.

A variety of services are offered on the 38-foot-bus throughout the area.

As an extension of Evangelical Community Hospital, masking is required for Mobile Health of Evangelical screenings and events to ensure the safety of all participants.

Physical distancing and use of hand sanitizer are encouraged as participants move through the screening process.

For August, upcoming locations are as follows:

Lycoming County

Thursday, August 12, 9-11 am, FREE blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Surplus Outlet, 5464 US Highway 15, Montgomery.

Northumberland County

Tuesday, August 3, 5-8 pm, National Night Out at the Sunbury Community Pool, 249 Memorial Drive, Sunbury.

Snyder County

Wednesday, August 4, 9-11 am, FREE blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at Weis Markets, 719 US Route 522, Selinsgrove.

Tuesday, August 10, 4-7 pm, National Night Out at the East Snyder Park, 875 University Avenue, Selinsgrove.

Wednesday, August 11, 9-11 am, FREE blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the L & L Market Place, 55 Bickel Road, Middleburg.

Tuesday August 17, 8 am-noon, FREE blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 US Route 522, Middleburg.

Wednesday, August 18, 10 am-2 pm, FREE blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton.

Tuesday, August 31, 8 am-noon, FREE bone density screen at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs.

Union County

Thursday, August 5, 9-11 am, FREE blood glucose and blood pressure screenings at the Green Ridge Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg.

To find out more about the services available through Mobile Health of Evangelical and where it will be stopping, call 1-833-251-0187.

Mobile Health of Evangelical is a service created by Evangelical Community Hospital to provide preventive medical care opportunities in communities of the Susquehanna Valley where access to healthcare is challenging.

An extension of the Hospital, the bus provides space for comprehensive blood screenings, free health screens, wellness education outreach, and specialty care such as primary, women’s health, and cardiac visits.