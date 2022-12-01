Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has added three new physicians, officials announced this week.

The hospital welcomed neurologists Kelly Baldwin and Christopher Cummings, and critical care doctor Katherine Patil to its staff.

As neurologists, Drs. Baldwin and Cummings specialize in diseases and treatment of the nervous system. Both physicians are practicing at Neurology of Evangelical. As a critical care physician, Dr. Patil specializes in serious and critical illnesses and injuries. She joins the Hospital’s Critical Care Group in caring for patients on the Critical Care Unit and is also available for inpatient pulmonary consultations and bronchoscopy.

Kelly Baldwin, MD, MSMEd

Dr. Baldwin received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from the West Virginia University of Medicine and went on to earn her Master of Science in Medical Education Degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Internship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and Neurology Residencies at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and West Virginia University, W. Va. She is Board Certified in Neurology. Dr. Baldwin has served as an Assistant Professor in Neurology at several institutions, most recently she served as an Associate Professor of Neurology at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Baldwin comes to Evangelical from Maine Medical Center, Portland, where she was a Neurology Hospitalist. In addition to her role as a neurologist, Dr. Baldwin will serve as the Medical Director of Medical Education at Evangelical, which oversees student education and advancement of shadowing and clinical education programs at the Hospital.

Christopher Cummings, MD

Dr. Cummings received his Doctor of Medicine Degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine, N.Y. He completed his Internal Medicine Internship and Neurology Residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Dr. Cummings is Board Certified in Neurology and Vascular Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

Dr. Cummings comes to Evangelical from Maine Medical Partners – Neurology, where he served as an attending Vascular Neurologist and the Stroke Clinic Director.

Katherine Patil, DO

Dr. Patil received Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. She went on to complete an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Connecticut. She completed a Fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Mass. Dr. Patil is Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease, and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Patil comes to Evangelical from Pottstown Medical Specialists, where she served as a Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine attending for 10 years in the Philadelphia area. She also currently serves as a teaching attending in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

About Evangelical Community Hospital

Evangelical Community Hospital is a non-profit organization that employs 1,900 individuals and has more than 170 employed and non-employed physicians on staff. The facility is licensed to accommodate 131 overnight patients in private rooms designed for healing, patient safety, and positive patient experience.

The hospital provides a comprehensive array of services in both inpatient and outpatient settings and serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, including those living in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming counties.

More information can be found at www.EvanHospital.com.

