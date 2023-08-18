Lewisburg, Pa. — A new OB/GYN is joining the staff of Evangelical Community Hospital.

Jacqueline Braden, DO, FACOG, MIGS, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, specializes in childbirth and the diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system.

Braden received her Doctor of Osteopathy from the Philadelphia School of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology Internship and Residency at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii. She continued in the field, completing a Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Fellowship at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG).

Braden comes to Evangelical from Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Reading, where she served as a Locums Obstetrician/Gynecologist.

To learn more about Dr. Braden and the services at OB/GYN of Evangelical, or to make an appointment, call 570-523-8700.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.