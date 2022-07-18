Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of August. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.

Bariatric: Wednesday, August 3, 6-7 pm. This month’s topic features proteins drinks and post-op supplements. Participants should meet at the Surgical Specialist of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Empty Arms: Monday, August 15, 6:30-8:30 pm, St John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visitwww.evanhospital.com.

