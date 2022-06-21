Lewisburg, Pa. — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employment in healthcare occupations is projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030 — much faster than the average for all occupations and adding about 2.6 million new jobs.

Healthcare occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg is taking proactive steps to prepare students interested in healthcare-related careers to meet the future demand through a unique program that allows them to experience many aspects of care.

This year’s class includes 13 individuals, made up of students having completed their sophomore, junior, or senior years at schools throughout the surrounding districts. The students must have a grade point average of 3.3 (88%) or better and the willingness to experience different areas of the healthcare environment.

The 72-hour internship program provides 24 hours in the classroom and 48 hours of one-on-one interaction with staff and patients. Hospital educators teach the students a variety of skills including CPR certification, lifting and transfer techniques, and personal care skills. The classroom training includes various presentations by supporting clinical areas in the Hospital, as well as learning how to care for a patient. This includes bathing, oral hygiene, making the bed, and completing paperwork.

The high school students of this year’s class come from four school districts including Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Midd-West, and Milton.

The students began classroom training in mid-June and will be placed in different rotations in varying departments including Obstetrics, Acute Care, Orthopaedics, Intermediate Care Unit, Imaging Services, Wound Clinic, Emergency, Intensive Care, and One-Day Surgery following their classroom instruction.

Students can use their summer experiences at the hospital to meet job-shadowing requirements while experiencing first-hand a career path they might wish to pursue.

For more information on the High School Summer Healthcare Careers Internship program, call Tiffany Musser at 570-522-2727 or visit www.evanhospital.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +3 Warrior Coffee Project urges students and consumers to ask who is behind their cup