Lewisburg, Pa. — A registered nurse working in the Acute Rehabilitation unit at Evangelical Community Hospital since 2020 will now serve as its director.

Jessica Jordan was recently named Director of Acute Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Units, a hospital spokesman said.

In this role, Jordan is primarily responsible for the overall day-to-day administration of the inpatient Acute Rehab and Orthopaedic Units, specific to financial resources, human resources, materials/supplies, policy management, and patient care activities on a 24-hour basis.

Jordan has been a member of the Evangelical family of employees since 2020 when she began serving in a nursing role on the inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit.

Her work assisting patients with disabilities, chronic illnesses, and those who recently underwent surgery to attain and maintain maximum functioning, has brought her to this leadership role in the organization.

Prior to Evangelical, Jordan served as a director of nursing at White Deer Run in Allenwood for 11 years. In addition, she has held various nursing roles at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Inpatient Behavioral Health Sunbury Community Hospital, and the State Correctional Institution Muncy.

Jordan received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Oil City. She has clinical experience in Medical/Surgical, OB/GYN, Home Health, and Operating Room environments.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.