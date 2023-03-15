Lewisburg, Pa. — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of April.

For appointments, contact Community Health at 570-768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tues., April 11, 6:30-10 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required.

Free Varicose and Spider Vein Screen: Wed., April 12, 8 a.m. to noon, at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. This screening, with Todd Stefan, MD, FACS, RPVI, includes free examination of varicose and/or spider veins, and an overview of treatment options. Appointments required.

Free Varicose and Spider Vein Screen: Mon., April 17, 8 a.m. to noon, at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. This screening with Dr. Stefan includes free examination of varicose and/or spider veins and an overview of treatment options. Appointments required.

Hearing Screening: Mon., April 17, 9-11 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tues., April 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wed., April 19, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tues., April 25, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wed., April 26, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tues., April 4, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wed., April 19, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tues., April 25, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wed., April 26, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center in Lewisburg. To register for screenings that require appointments, please call 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.

