Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital held its 37th annual Golf Classic this month, raising over $54,000 for lifesaving medical services in the region.

A total of 204 golfers participated in the event held Friday, Aug. 4 at the Bucknell Golf Club, Lewisburg. Funds will be granted to Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS).

Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the Hospital.

“With this year’s support, the Golf Classic Event has raised $1,244,647 over its history. We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations at Evangelical.

“This continued support of ERMMS, affords our EMTs and Paramedics vital training to keep their skills sharp, new vehicles for response, and essential, modern equipment that travels with them to aid in their ability to answer patient needs while in transit to the Hospital.”

ERMMS staff answer over 13,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All ERMMS Paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Hummels Wharf, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia, Port Trevorton, and the surrounding areas.

Tournament awards

Trevor Reid from Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, sank a hole-in-one on hole 4, a par 3 at 140 yards and will receive a special prize of his choosing from the Selinsgrove Ford sponsorship package.

The top three teams of the morning and afternoon flights brought home awards. Morning winners in the first flight included Cleveland Brothers Power Generation, Renovo Solutions, and Balfurd Linen Services. Second flight winners were Silvertip, Inc., the twosome of Jim and Tim Apple, and Geisinger.

In the afternoon flights, play was cut short due to threat of lightning in the area and severe weather alerts. Afternoon winners were scored on completed holes. First flight winners were Villager Realty, Inc., Doctivity Health, and Quandel Construction Group, and second flight winners were Purdy Insurance Company, Inc., Alpha Medical Equipment of NY, Inc., and the Zarick foursome.

This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course specialty contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.

Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC served again as the main sponsor of this year’s Golf Classic.