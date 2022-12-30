Lewisburg, Pa. — The Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical recently completed an expansion project with patients being seen in the new spaces beginning January 2023.

The renovation — which increased the number of exam rooms from nine to 14, added a procedure room, created a staff lounge, created an ADA accessible restroom, and made room for more provider-shared office space — began in May 2022.

The expansion has increased the practice location by 7,980 feet, which will allow for an increased patient schedule in new and modern spaces designed for patients and providers. The need for heart and vascular services has seen a strong increase since the inception of the center in 2015.

The new spaces underwent a Division of Acute and Ambulatory Care inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Health this month. Staff moved into the expansion on December 22, and patients will be seen in the new spaces the first week of January.

The last phase of renovation will include a renovated check-in and check-out space to better meet patient needs and is expected to be completed by March.

For more information about the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical, a practice of Evangelical Community Hospital focused on the cardiovascular needs of patients in the Greater Susquehanna Valley, and the services provided, visit www.EvanHospital.com/heart.