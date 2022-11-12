Lewisburg, Pa. — For 35 years, members of the community have been making special donations to honor family, friends, and loved ones with a bright, dedicated light. The lights adorn a tree that shines at Hospice of evangelical during the month of December.

Throughout November and December, Evangelical Community Hospital will host a fundraiser to support its hospice services. All gifts collected through Lights of Love will support direct care and resources for patients and families who are experiencing end-of-life needs.

The Lights of Love tree will debut on December 4, and all honorees and donors will be recognized in The Daily Item in January.

Monetary donations will be accepted through December 31. To donate, visit EvanHospital.com/LightsOfLove or call Philanthropy and Donor Relations at (570) 522-2685. A video of the tree lighting will be available on the Evangelical website after December 4.

Last year's tree lighting is available to view below:

The 2022 Lights of Love Honorary Chairperson is Tracie Diehl, whose aunt Virginia Hackenberg, known as Aunt Ginny, received her care through Hospice of Evangelical. Hospice staff members who knew them considered it a privilege to witness the love and compassion shared between Tracie and Virginia.

At the height of COVID-19 restrictions, Tracie found herself unable to visit Virginia often, except through the window of her apartment. Tracie accepted support from Hospice of Evangelical, including nurses, aides, and social workers to meet Virginia’s changing physical and emotional needs. Tracie found solace in the regular communication from staff regarding Virginia’s status and appreciated the emotional support she was provided as a grieving niece.

Tracie and Virginia’s journey is an example of how Hospice of Evangelical provides the highest quality of life through the right care given at the right time.

To learn more about the services of Hospice of Evangelical, including when the right time is to consider Hospice for a loved one, visit EvanHospital.com/Hospice.