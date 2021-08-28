Lewisburg, Pa. - With demand for COVID-19 testing rising, Evangelical Community Hospital will re-open its test site at the intersection of St. Mary and North 15th streets, in Lewisburg.

The site will re-open Monday, August 30, 2021, and staff will be available to administer COVID-19 testing from 7 to 11 am Monday through Friday.

Symptomatic individuals or individuals with possible exposure to COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their primary care provider to obtain an order for testing at the site.

Those needing to meet a testing requirement as part of pre-surgical prep will have the test at the Hospital as arranged by the Pre-Admission Care department; and those seeking a COVID-19 test to travel should go to Urgent Care of Evangelical, 7095 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg, between 5-7 pm Monday through Friday, according to a release by the hospital.

With Mobile Health of Evangelical serving as the anchor for the COVID-19 testing site, all September preventive screening and other events scheduled in the community on the bus have been canceled. Mobile Health of Evangelical will resume events when it is determined the COVID-19 testing site is no longer needed.

The comprehensive blood screening that was originally scheduled for the bus on September 14, 2021, is now being held from 7-10 am in the Community Room at Family Medicine of Middleburg, 412 West Market Street, Middleburg. Appointments can be made by calling 570-768-3200.

The Hospital continues to share changes in operations related to all of its facilities in a timely manner. Their site can also be used to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.