Evangelical Community Hospital is introducing a new opportunity for community businesses: a Wellness at Work program in workplaces.

According to the US Chamber of Commerce, workplace wellness programs are a win-win for both employers and employees. Employees who participate in workplace wellness programs tend to be fitter, more productive, and have better morale than employees who do not otherwise treat their chronic conditions.

Evangelical’s Wellness at Work offerings provide a framework of options that can be chosen individually or be combined to create an integrative approach to wellness. The result can be a comprehensive approach that matches employers’ goals and objectives for a healthier workforce.

Participants of worksite wellness programs see:

Increased productivity and employee retention

Fewer sick days and healthcare expenses

Improved morale and mental health

Wellness at Work businesses can tailor the program to meet goals and objectives for their employees. Options include health and wellness seminars, wellness workshops, wellness challenges, health coaching, health and safety classes, and biometric and health screenings.

All programs are put on by members of Evangelical’s Community Health and Wellness team which includes health educators, certified health coaches, exercise science and fitness professionals, registered nurses, and registered dietitians.

To learn more about Evangelical Community Hospital’s Wellness at Work Program call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com/wellnessatwork.

