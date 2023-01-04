Evan baby 2023
Photo provided

Lewisburg, Pa. — On Monday, January 2 at 1:46 pm, Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg welcomed a brand-new 5-pound, 11.5-ounces, 18-inches long addition to their family.

Oliver Arthur Kline was originally due to arrive on January 21, but decided to make an early appearance to become Evangelical Community Hospital’s first baby of 2023 to be born at The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit. Oliver was delivered by Jennifer Simpson, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical.

Klines baby Oliver

Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg welcomed baby Oliver on Jan. 2 at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Oliver is the third baby for the couple. He joins sisters, Cora, who is three, and Carla, who is 18 months old.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.