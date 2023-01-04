Lewisburg, Pa. — On Monday, January 2 at 1:46 pm, Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg welcomed a brand-new 5-pound, 11.5-ounces, 18-inches long addition to their family.

Oliver Arthur Kline was originally due to arrive on January 21, but decided to make an early appearance to become Evangelical Community Hospital’s first baby of 2023 to be born at The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit. Oliver was delivered by Jennifer Simpson, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical.

Oliver is the third baby for the couple. He joins sisters, Cora, who is three, and Carla, who is 18 months old.