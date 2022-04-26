Harrisburg, Pa. – A Union County hospital’s effort to increase its energy efficiency will receive an additional $400,000 boost, thanks to the work of state Rep. Lynda Culver (R-Northumberland/Snyder) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

The announcement on Friday comes on the heels of a $500,000 grant Evangelical Community Hospital received in December.

“I’m thrilled the state nearly doubled its original investment in Evangelical Community Hospital’s Energy Initiative,” Yaw said. “This project will help the hospital’s Main Campus building drastically reduce its carbon footprint, which demonstrates a strong commitment to prioritizing the physical and economic health and well-being of residents throughout my Senate district.”

Both grants, which are products of the Office of the Budget’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), enable the hospital to replace its existing water chilling system with a higher quality, more efficient model.

“The new system will increase efficiency and lower maintenance costs for Evangelical, which serves as the community hospital for my constituents in Northumberland and Snyder counties,” added Culver. “It will provide chilled water to the air conditioning systems under emergency power, which ensures patient safety and comfort in the heat of summer. The grant will also be used to purchase an automatic transfer system that will put a back-up system online in the event of a power outage.”

“We wish to express our appreciation to Senator Yaw and Representative Culver for their support of Evangelical’s request for this important project,” said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. “The grant will expand the hospital’s $1.9 million Efficiency Initiative, a project which will reduce the main campus’s energy consumption by more than 394,000 kilowatt hours annually and allow for efficient cooling of the Patient Room Improvement, Modernization, and Enhancement project.”

RACP, a $3.1 billion program administered through the Office of the Budget, provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value of the surrounding community.

