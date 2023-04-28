Litter-cleanup-generic
CleanScapes is seeking volunteers for upcoming environmental projects across Clinton County.

Riansares MNT Vista — Sunday, April 30

Download PDF MTN Riansares April 30 event flyer.pdf

In an upcoming litter cleanup event on Sunday, April 30, CleanScapes will work beside PA DCNR Bald Eagle State Forest employees & bag 100’s of single-use items. 

The clean up will run from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Riansares Summit in Lamar Twp., Clinton County.

The summit runs along a mountain peak in Bald Eagle State Forest. Except for unsightly litter, this location offers one of Clinton County’s best viewscapes! 

The cleanup area is not flat. Volunteers will work together on one vegetated slope intermixed with cobbles. 

Register by Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. by emailing clintoncountycleanscapes@yahoo.com. Cleanup supplies and lunch will be provided to all registered participants. 

Spring Events

A forest cleanup will be held on May 20 on Shade Hollow Road in Bald Eagle Twp. A free mulch opportunity for area residents will be held on May 6 and 13 in Bald Eagle Twp.

To learn more about upcoming events, visit the CleanScapes website and Facebook.

Free mulch Bald Eagle Twp. Flyer.pdf
Shade Hollow Rd Event Flyer May 20 2023.pdf

