A star gazing opportunity awaits! Join the second "Star Party" of the year at Rider Park hosted by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

The event will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023. The Central Pennsylvania Observers, an amateur astronomy club, will interpret the night sky.

Learn how to identify galaxies, constellations, and nebulae. Rider Park’s meadow and dark skies provide excellent opportunities to explore the details of our expansive universe.

There will be a new moon on May 19 and the sky should be dark enough to see millions of stars.

Families are encouraged to attend this free event. Pre-registered guests should arrive between 8:00 – 8:30 pm and bring jackets, telescopes, binoculars, lawn chairs, blankets, and flashlights.

The Park will remain open until 10:00 pm to view the night sky at your leisure. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Updates to the schedule will be posted on social media @FCFPGives.org.

Due to limited parking at Rider Park, participants are asked to pre-register for this event by calling the Foundation at 570-321-1500 or emailing, FCFP@fcfpartnership.org.

Directions to the Park can be downloaded at www.RiderPark.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.