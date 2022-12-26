End of Life Doula care is now available in the greater Williamsport area.

J. Olivia Lechniak, A Certified and Micro-Accredited End of Life Doula, provides support to individuals and families as they think about the journey to death.

Based in South Williamsport, Lechniak obtained her certification through the DoulaGivers program and micro-accreditation through National End-of-Life Doula Alliance.

Her business, Solace Found, offers guidance, support and comfort to help those involved in the end-of-life process gain certainty in uncertain times.

Solace Found provides Serenity Services, Education & Advocacy, Legacy Projects, Vigil Planning and After Care Services.

“My role as an End-Of-Life Doula includes working in conjunction with other outside services such as hospice, to extend comfort and supportive services customized to the wants and needs of the dying individual, their families and loved ones," Lechniak said.

End of Life Doulas are a new and exciting area of health care. In 2017, Time magazine named End of Life Doulas 1 of 7 top new professions.

The End of Life Doula Training program was created out of need and necessity. According to polling from the National Hospice Organization, 9 out of 10 people want to be kept at home if terminally ill, yet half are dying in the hospital.

Hospice Nurse Suzanne B. O’Brien, RN created her End of Life Doula program “because families were so overwhelmed and frightened to care for their dying loved one at home. In our society today, we don’t even talk about death let alone plan for it," O’Brien said.

“Most people do not understand what hospice really does. Hospice teaches the family to be the caregiver," O’Brien continued. "Under such stressful conditions (death is the 2nd leading fear in this country) very little teaching can actually be accomplished. I have seen end of life be 100x harder for both patient and their loved ones due to the lack of preparation for this natural part of life’s journey."

"When death and dying become a regular topic of discussion, the veil is lifted and fear can be released. Death is seen as what it is a natural part of the living process instead of something lurking in the shadows. A friend to guide you on to the next unknown chapter of your journey," Lechniak said, who has made the mascot for her seminars, "Your Friend, Death."

As part of Lechniak's services, she is also featuring events called the "Death Cafe & Doulagivers Seminar Series."

The first half of each event is a Death Cafe, which involves conversations about death alongside the comforts of coffee and sweets. The DoulaGivers Seminar portion is a community education with topics related to death and dying. "Education helps empower the public by increasing awareness of the systems and tools they have available," Lechniak said.

The Death Cafe/DoulaGivers Series Seminars are being held at local locations and online. Events are free to attend, and registration is found on the events page of solacefound.org.

Please contact J.Olivia Lechniak at (570) 666-1109 with questions.