En Blanc Brunch, a Williamsport community event focused on the area's communities of color, will return for its second year this August.

The second annual "En Blanc Brunch Garden Gathering" will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event looks to ignite creativity and spark connections in Williamsport and invites guests to experience a classy and elegant affair. The event includes brunch, music, prizes, a shop pop-up, and mimosa bar. Tickets are $50 each.

Organizer Querida Lugo, owner of Bohemian Noire, said she hopes the event will highlight what the community has to offer—from "hidden gems" such as Bohemian Noire and The Spot to opportunities for networking between creative individuals.

Last year, a group formed out of connections made at the brunch. Known to one another as "The Vibe Tribe," the group of ladies support one another throughout the year doing meet ups, events, trips, promoting each others' businesses, reading books, and more.

The timing of the brunch is intentional: it is meant to honor a special occasion that occurs each year, Lugo explained.

"We purposely host this during the weekend where traditional families of color from Williamsport would gather and those who had moved return to come to commune with one another in a family and friends oriented picnic. It is important that we keep sharing the historical context in which our families have existed and contributed to the Williamsport culture in a positive way," she said.

Bohemian Noire is a women-owned/Black-owned boutique in Williamsport that curates items that spread inspirational messages, positivity, and encouragement. Their motto is "shop, stop, and engage."

The Spot is a stationary stay/play space for creating content and collaborating with other creators. The space is decorated full of patterns, colors, and textures to evoke a get-a-way experience.

Anyone interested in attending can register at this link or find details on Facebook.