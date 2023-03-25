An emergency response program in four northern tier counties is encouraging work in the field and improving services offered in the region.

Now in operation, the high school program entered planning stages in Jan. 2016 when Fire Chief Dana Spitler contacted James Young, Director of Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center (SHCTC) to discuss the formation of an emergency service program.

A joint effort with Carol Duffy, McKean County Commissioner, led to the establishment of an occupational advisory committee that worked tirelessly to support the program's development.

The program officially launched in the 2018-19 school year. To generate funds to launch the program, committee members sought funding from municipalities, foundations, and community organizations.

Currently, 23 municipalities have made financial commitments to support the program, while fire departments, non-profits, foundations, and companies have committed to five years of financial support to pilot the program.

In addition to serving 44 students on a rotating yearly basis for three consecutive years, the emergency service program has also set a goal to recruit 75 potential trained volunteers over a 5-year period to serve in McKean, Potter, and Cameron Counties.

The program has already achieved significant outcomes, including the development of a permanent training and certification program at the Seneca Highlands Career Technology Center, serving four counties.

The program has a strong focus on providing students with the necessary skills and certifications to pursue a career in emergency services. Over the first five years of the program, there will be 75 students who will graduate from the program prepared for a wide range of career paths in emergency services.

The program was developed with the goal of "helping local rural emergency services be better prepared to serve communities," according to the organization.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.