Potter County, Pa. — Fire and emergency response organizations in Potter County have been awarded more than $170,000 in grants from the state, Rep. Martin Causer announced today.

“Our fire and EMS companies across the state, and especially in rural areas like ours, are struggling financially and these grants go a long way toward helping to meet their needs,” Causer said. “We owe a great debt of gratitude to the men and women who work so hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased we can continue to support them with this valuable funding.”

The funding comes from an ongoing grant program created by the legislature and administered by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Office of the State Fire Commissioner. All funding comes from the proceeds from slot machine gaming, and not General Fund tax revenue.

Since its inception, the program has provided more than $8.2 million in funding to fire and ambulance companies in the three-county area. Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt.

The following is a list of local fire and ambulance companies in Potter County and the amount of their grant awards. All companies that apply and meet requirements outlined by OSFC receive funding.

Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin – $10,000 for EMS operations; $13,335 for fire company operations.

Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, Coudersport – $10,000.

Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport – $15,000.

Gale Hose Company No. 1, Galeton – $10,000 for EMS services.

Genesee Volunteer Fire Department, Genesee – $10,000 for EMS operations; $11,861 for fire company operations.

Germania Fire Company, Galeton – $11,861.

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1, Galeton – $12,598.

Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, Harrison Valley – $13,826.

Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork – $5,567.

Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork – $11,861.

Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1, Roulette – $10,000 for EMS operations; $12,352 for fire company operations.

Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse – $12,598.

Tri-Town Fire Company, Ulysses – $13,826.

