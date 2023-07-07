Wyalusing, Pa. — Area EMS providers received over $20K in donations this month, supporting the organizations' efforts in their communities.

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, which provides and supports utility services in rural areas, presented $14,500 in donations to EMS providers in Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties. CoBank, which also serves industries in rural America, added an additional $10,000.

The donations were distributed among 14 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) organizations throughout Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties. The funds will support each organization’s ongoing efforts to provide emergency medical care and services.

"We are proud to support the EMS organizations that play such a critical role in our communities," said Claverack CEO Steve Allabaugh. "Their dedication and commitment are essential to keeping our communities safe, and we are honored to be able to give back in this way."

Claverack funded the donation through its community services grant program, which uses member donations and unclaimed capital credit refunds to support nonprofits. The grant program does not affect members' utility costs.

"We are grateful for the support of Claverack and CoBank," said Mark Fields, Captain of the HOPS Ambulance Association in Wyalusing. "These funds will help us continue to provide vital services to our community members during critical times of need."

Just as Claverack is dedicated to providing utility services for rural communities, the cooperative aims to help its service areas in other ways through various initiatives and programs.

"We believe that partnering with and supporting our local communities is essential to our mission and cooperative principles," said Allabaugh. "We are committed to doing all we can to help promote safety in our rural communities, and we look forward to continuing our community engagement efforts."

Claverack is a member-owned, not-for-profit utility headquartered in Wysox. It provides electricity to nearly 19,000 customers in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, and Wyoming Counties.

