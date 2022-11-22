Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg University will host an Elton John tribute concert next month.

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John will perform at Mitrani Hall in the Haas Center for the Arts on campus on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The show is hailed as "is the ultimate and most realistic Elton John tribute currently touring."

According to the group's website:

"Doug Delescavage is Elton John as he was in his 20’s, full of joy and unlimited energy, commanding his top notch band through all the hits of Elton’s career. Doug Delescavage owns the stage with his domineering fashion sense rivaling no one but Mr. Captain Fantastic himself."

Tickets for the show, which is presented by the Arts in Bloom at BU, are $10 and can be found here.