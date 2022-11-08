Hillsgrove, Pa. — Elk Creek Escape may look like an upscale camping area, but it promises to be much more than campgrounds.

The owners of the new and developing business in Sullivan County want to make the outdoors fun, inviting, and accessible to everyone.

Located on the grounds of the former Green Acres Little League camp, the area will offer a wide range of amenities from “high-end” to “rustic”: RV sites, glamping, traditional tent areas, cabins, a swimming pool, large pavilions. Sports offerings will include basketball, volleyball, pitching, horseshoes, and a kayak launch.

The year-round camp area is partially-open at this time, but booking well in advance of the upcoming seasons. “We will be opening more cabins as we finish them,” said Connie Klick, one of the owners. Many of the amenities are still under development.

The space is large and open, making it suitable for entertainment, weddings, and business venues—all uses that Klick envisions for the space. A camp store and a restaurant are also in the future plans for Elk Creek.

But the area will be more than meets the eye. Klick would like to eventually start day programs with kids, especially kids from the city, who need a chance to experience the outdoors first-hand.

Klick and co-owner Andy Peters are determined to make the area accessible to people of all abilities. Most of the cabins area will be wheelchair accessible. An all-inclusive playground is under discussion, but would be a big financial investment, according to Klick.

“I'm really trying to get around the funding so that we can have an all-inclusive playground for the kids. That's one of the big things I really want to see come into fruition,” Klick said.

“I understand that tons of people have special needs kids and they just can't take them to a camp because there's so many things they can't do and I don't want that for our place. I want to make sure anyone can come and enjoy our facility.”

Find Elk Creek Escapes on Facebook and book your stay on campspot.

