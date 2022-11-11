Over 120 servicemen and women gathered today in Montoursville Area High School’s auditorium for the school district’s 16th annual Veterans Days program. Elementary students from both the Lyter and Loyalsock Valley schools not only filled the audience, but also sang and read reports about the history of the military.

Brandon Hogue, presently a Naval Recruiter, spoke on behalf of the veterans, telling stories and sharing experiences from his 11 years of service. Hogue, a 2011 graduate of Clearfield High School, explained how, as a fourth grader watching the events of 9/11, it convinced him his life’s path would be in military service.

In the audience was Hogue’s second grade daughter, Liberty.

Also in attendance was Richard Hauser, the group's only living World War II veteran. Hauser served in the US Navy and was stationed aboard the USS Eisner in the Pacific.

The program’s founder is Lyter Elementary’s librarian, Paula Pulizzi. She started the program as a tribute to her late father, Stanley Schall, who served in the Air Force. Her vision was to teach the elementary students about the military and to appreciate and respect the sacrifices made by those courageous men and women who have served their country.