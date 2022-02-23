Pile up your old electronics, if you haven't already, and finally get rid of them this weekend at an electronics recycling fundraiser in Williamsport.

The Williamsport Rotary Club and KVS Computers are partnering to host the fundraiser this Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those wishing to recycle their electronics can drop them off at 419 5th Avenue, Williamsport.

The community is invited to drop off any unwanted or unused electronic devices and are encouraged to make a donation; proceeds will go to the Williamsport Rotary Club’s community events. Televisions and home appliances are not included in this recycling event, but all other electronics will be accepted.

In 2021, the Lycoming County Transfer Station stopped accepting televisions, home appliances, and electronics at the transfer station.

“We are hoping in the future to bring it back to the transfer station, that’s the goal” Lauren Strausser, the Recycling Coordinator for Lycoming County said. “We had issues because we didn’t have enough staff, there wasn’t enough room at the transfer station and we had to change our operations.”

With the Lycoming County Transfer Station in Williamsport not currently accepting electronics, residents of participating counties are able to take all electronics, including televisions, and home appliances to the Lycoming County Landfill free of charge. Those participating counties include Columbia, Montour, Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties.

“At the landfill we have the staff able to palletize and prepare for shipment, and it’s less transportation” Strausser added.

Only residents are covered under the free electronic recycling program at the landfill. The Lycoming County Landfill is not able to provide free electronics recycling for businesses or commercial institutions. The Lycoming County Landfill is located at 447 Alexander Dr. in Montgomery.