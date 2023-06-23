A state program offering elder cottages—a living arrangement where an elderly individual and a host live on the same property—is expanding into Snyder and Union counties.

Elder or "ECHO cottages," an idea born of the Department of Aging's Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity (ECHO) program, are often seen as an alternative to nursing homes. The Department is directing a $210,000 grant toward expansion of the project across the Commonwealth.

Elder cottages are small, separate, manufactured residences for older adults that are temporarily placed in the side or backyard of a host family (relatives or close friends).

“Affordable housing is an issue facing our aging population in every corner of the Commonwealth. Innovative housing projects like ECHO cottages are but one of the alternatives we need to consider when trying to find solutions for this growing concern. These cottages support independence and provide privacy for older adults whose families may have been considering long-term care placement for their loved ones. More importantly they reduce stress on the caregiver and preserve the dignity and independence of the older adult,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

The arrangement provides autonomy for its resident along with easy access to family or friends who can provide assistance. When living requirements of the resident change, the cottage will be relocated to the home of another host family. All seniors served are lower income and pay no more than 30% of their monthly incomes to reside in the cottage. The cottages will be made available through a local collaboration between the Agency on Aging (AAA) service areas and a local housing partner.

In 2018, Clearfield County AAA became the first in Pennsylvania to provide an elder cottage. This initiative garnered national recognition from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a), now known as USAging.

With this grant announcement, the ECHO project has now expanded into 10 AAA service areas, including:

Centre

Huntingdon/Bedford/Fulton

Lackawanna

Union/Snyder

Washington/Fayette/Green

Wayne

Westmoreland

Learn more about the housing opportunities available for older adults on the Department of Aging's website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Is Alzheimer's disease genetic? +6 It's harvest season! Area farmers markets are open across the region