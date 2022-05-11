Williamsport, Pa. -- James V. Brown Library programming will now get a boost thanks to a $3,500 donation from C&N Bank as part of the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The EITC program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, provides tax credits to eligible companies that do business in the state when they contribute to scholarship organizations, educational improvement organizations and/or pre-kindergarten scholarship organizations.

This unique academic enrichment opportunity allows the library to offer free innovative educational programs to students of all ages. Businesses that donate to the library may receive a tax credit equal to 75% of its contribution or 90% for a two-year commitment.

The donation will support the following approved programs:

Boom, Fizz, POP! – A science-standard based program for students in grades kindergarten through second (K-2).

I Spy Photography – This program for students in grades K-2 engages a child in creative thinking by expression through the arts and photography.

Digital Arts Camp – This program focuses on digital programming from animation to film to robotics for those in grades 4 and older.

Teen Comic and Manga Club – This club for students in grades 6 to 12 gives teens an opportunity to conceive and create original comics and build Claymation creations that are used in stop-action videos.

Summer Learning Program

Created by the Pennsylvania State Department of Community and Economic Development, the EITC program allows companies to reinvest dollars directly back to local communities.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Finishing touches on Memorial Pool; City hopes for Memorial Day opening