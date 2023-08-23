Eder's Ice Cream put on a fundraiser for the James V. Brown Library in the month of July and the results are in: the shop sold 3,200 scoops of "Liberry" ice cream.

Eder’s sold a total of 135 gallons of "Liberry" or blueberry ice cream. Eder’s owners Tye and Ashley Sheets recently presented the library with a $3,200 check.

“This was such a wonderful way to highlight community organizations and a well-loved family-owned small business,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director. “Tye purchased the blueberries from the Kiwanis Club of Williamsport fundraiser and then donated the proceeds from the blueberry-flavored ice cream to the library. It was a win-win for everyone involved and we are so thankful to Tye and Ashley for doing this.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.