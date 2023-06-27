Montoursville, Pa. — Support the James V. Brown library with a purchase of "liberry" ice cream at Eder's Ice Cream this July.
"Liberry" is Eder's signature blueberry-flavored ice cream, but with a new name for the month. A portion of each sale of "liberry" will go towards the library.
Eder’s Ice Cream is located at 2242 PA-87, Montoursville.
The family-run business has been serving hand-made ice cream since 1927.
