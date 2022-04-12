The Easter holiday is almost here and the upcoming weekend is packed with Easter Egg hunts and fun activities for the kids. Fire companies, churches, and community groups have already started dyeing eggs and readying the prizes for the big weekend ahead.

Here's a list of hunts in the area this weekend, beginning on Friday.

Columbia County

April 16 American Legion Auxiliary Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., at Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Industrial Arts and Educational Buildings at Gate 2.

Buckhorn Fire Company Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Fernville Park, Bloomsburg.

Goodwill House Company, 10 a.m., Memorial Park, Bloom Road, Danville.

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 11 a.m 9 St. Lukes Way, Bloomsburg for preschool to elementary school age.

Salem Township Fire Department and Berwick AG Community Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., Salem Township Park, Berwick.

Benton VFW Post 8317 Easter Egg Hunt, L.R. Appleman soccer fields near elementary school, Green Acres Road, Benton, 1 p.m.

Berwick VFW Post 821, 1 p.m., 1408 West Front Street, Berwick. April 17 Lime Ridge Fire Company Easter Egg Hunt, 2 p.m., Columbia Park, for up to age 12. Lycoming County April 16 Balls Mills United Methodist Church, 11 a.m., 5941 Bloomingrove Road, Cogan Station. Montour County April 16 East End Fire Company, 10 a.m. at Maria Hall on the Campus of St. Cyril.

Southside Fire Company, 270 Ave D, Riverside. 10 a.m. start.

Washies Fire Company, 10: a.m. at Washies Playground, Danville.

Continental Fire Company, 10 a.m, Hess Field, Danville.

Goodwill House Company, 10 a.m., Memorial Park, Bloom Road, Danville. Northumberland County April 15 Hickory Corners & Community Fire Company, 2 p.m., 1124 Hickory Road, Dalmatia. April 16 New Life Worship Center, 10 a.m. registration, hunt at 11:15 a.m. at Turbotville Community Hall, 41 Church Street. Snyder County April 16 Freemont Fire Company, 10 a.m. at the Freemont Social Hall, 299 Millrace Road, Mt Pleasant Mills.

Aline United Methodist Church, 2 p.m., Aline Church Rd, Mt Pleasant Mills. Tioga County April 16 Home Comfort Restaurant, noon, 1131 Route 49, Westfield. April 17 Arnot Community Church, noon, Arnot Hall, 854 Arnot Road, Arnot. Union County April 15 First Presbyterian Church, 10:30 a.m., 18 Market Street, Lewisburg. April 16 New Columbia Civic Association, 10 a.m. at 224 3rd St, New Columbia.



