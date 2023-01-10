Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year.

The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. Admission is $7 for those 13 and over; kids 12 and under are free.

A Hunter's Safety Course will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Students are required to attend both days.

A 3-D Shoot will be hosted by Bloomsburg Archery Club, with prizes awarded in the following classes and divisions: Open (male, female, senior and youth up to 14); Bowhunter (male, female, senior); Traditional (youth up to 14 and adult 15 and older); Crossbow (youth up to 14 and adult 15 and older).

The Berwick Archery Club will host a Paper Shoot, with prizes awarded to the following classes and divisions: Open and Bowhunter, Youth, and Women.

This year's collector patch, designed by Ken Hunter, will be available to purchase. Only 300 are available and will be on sale at the expo for $15. There will also be a limited number of 2022 patches for sale.

Exhibitors:

Food Vendors:

Gross's French Fries & Hot Sausage : French fries, hot sausage, cheesesteaks, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, chicken fingers, soda and coffee.

: French fries, hot sausage, cheesesteaks, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, chicken fingers, soda and coffee. Mama Sue's Soup : Chicken noodle, chicken corn, chicken pot pie, ham and bean, ham pot pie, vegetable beef, sausage soup, clam chowder and chili. Mac and cheese, smoked cheese and cheese curds.

: Chicken noodle, chicken corn, chicken pot pie, ham and bean, ham pot pie, vegetable beef, sausage soup, clam chowder and chili. Mac and cheese, smoked cheese and cheese curds. Roan's Apple Dumplings : Apple dumplings, peach dumplings, cinnamon and vanilla ice cream, coffee and soda.

: Apple dumplings, peach dumplings, cinnamon and vanilla ice cream, coffee and soda. Denny & Pearl's Pizza : Pizza, stromboli, fried dough, soda, iced tea.

: Pizza, stromboli, fried dough, soda, iced tea. Midway Cafe : Hand-battered corn dogs, loaded tater tots, walking tacos, cheese fries, cheese curds and soda.

: Hand-battered corn dogs, loaded tater tots, walking tacos, cheese fries, cheese curds and soda. Steph's Subs : Subs, chips, and drinks.

: Subs, chips, and drinks. Lil' Orbits Mini Donuts : Made-to-order fresh, hot, mini donuts with toppings: cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, raspberry sugar and blueberry sugar. Big Bens Blue Birch Beer soda on tap.

: Made-to-order fresh, hot, mini donuts with toppings: cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, raspberry sugar and blueberry sugar. Big Bens Blue Birch Beer soda on tap. PaPa's Kettle Corn : Kettle corn, iced tea, soda and water.

: Kettle corn, iced tea, soda and water. Udder Delites Ice Cream: Scoops, shakes, floats and sundaes made with homemade ice cream. Edible cookie dough. Fruit juice refreshers and boba tea.

