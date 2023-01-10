Bloomsburg, Pa. — It's nearly time for the Early Bird Sports Expo and with nearly 100 exhibitors, this year's event will be packed with all the things you need to hunt, fish, and trap in the upcoming year.
The 34th annual expo will be held on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in the Industrial Arts, Educational, and Arts and Crafts buildings on Jan. 26-29. The expo will be open Thursday, 3-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. Admission is $7 for those 13 and over; kids 12 and under are free.
A Hunter's Safety Course will be held on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to noon. Students are required to attend both days.
A 3-D Shoot will be hosted by Bloomsburg Archery Club, with prizes awarded in the following classes and divisions: Open (male, female, senior and youth up to 14); Bowhunter (male, female, senior); Traditional (youth up to 14 and adult 15 and older); Crossbow (youth up to 14 and adult 15 and older).
The Berwick Archery Club will host a Paper Shoot, with prizes awarded to the following classes and divisions: Open and Bowhunter, Youth, and Women.
This year's collector patch, designed by Ken Hunter, will be available to purchase. Only 300 are available and will be on sale at the expo for $15. There will also be a limited number of 2022 patches for sale.
Exhibitors:
- 12 Point Hunting Blind: Building: C
- 4- Play Turkey Call: An innovative, patented, new turkey call the "4-Play." It is the first four-sided box call of its kind. Building B.
- Advantage Outdoors, LLC: Hunting trophy whitetail in Illinois. Building B.
- Agarob Hunting Safaris: (NEW) Hunting & photography safaris in Namibia. Building A.
- Atkins Enterprises: Building B
- Babunya's Gourmet Spice: All natural, gluten free, dry seasonings with no MSG, preservations, or additives. "Our seasonings are great for anything that walks, swims, or flies, game or tame, it's all the same!" Amazing on salads and vegetables too! Building B
- Bason's Coffee Roasting: Cups and bags of outstanding freshly roasted coffee. Building B.
- Berwick Archery Club: (NEW) Hosting 2023 Paper Shoot. Building A
- Big Dady Rods: Custom Fishing rods and accessories. Building B.
- Bloomsburg Archery Club: 3D Archery Shoot. Building C.
- Bloomsburg Powersports: ATVs and side-by-sides. Building B.
- Bosbok Safaris: Full-service hunting, fishing, and photography safari outfitter in Limpopo region of South Africa. Building A.
- Bow Creek Outdoors: (NEW) Trail cameras. Building B.
- Bowmans Bare Bones: Skull cleaning and whitening. Building C
- Boyd's Cardinal Hollow Winery: (NEW) Wines, hot sauces, cooking and dipping oils. Building A.
- Buck Land: Outfitter in Ehrhardt, South Carolina offering deer, turkey, and hog hunts. Building A.
- Cabela's: Club credit card offer, Nerf Archery for kids. Building A.
- Caribou Creek Knives: Hunting and fishing knives. Building C.
- Clinton County Visitors Bureau: Brochures on Clinton County attractions; ATV, hiking, biking & equestrian trail maps; state park and state forest brochures; lodging and dining info; and fishing & other outdoor recreational information. Building B.
- Columbia County Lyme Group: Literature regarding prevention and pathways for treatment for tick borne diseases. Information on tick habitats and prevention of tick bites, along with proper tick removal. Building B.
- Columbia County Sheriff's Office: Building B.
- Dallas Sporting Goods: Fishing and hunting supplies. Building B.
- Dustin Young Racing: Sprint Car used for racing with Sprint Car Simulator experience. Building B.
- Dusty W. German Short Haired Pointers: Bird dog training, hunting preserve. Building B.
- Fatal Attraction Charters: Lake Ontario fishing charters out of the Port of Fair Haver, NY. Building A.
- Fishing Creek Sportsmen Association: Building A.
- Floating Feathers Brewery: Creative beers and ciders made with locally-sourced ingredients produced on the banks of Fishing Creek in the rural town of Mill Hall. Their ultimate goal is to make fantastic world class brews and provide an atmosphere that will revitalize the small town of Mill Hall. Building B.
- Freas Farm Winery: Local wine. Building B.
- Harmon's Early Rise Taxidermy: Taxidermist in Orangeville. Building B.
- Heated Hunts: (NEW) Electronic scent dispenser, attractants, apparel.
- Heritage Baits & Lures: Lure maker of trapping and hunting lures. Fishing, hunting and trapping supplies. Building A.
- High Country Hydrographics: Skull dipping, hydrographics. Building C.
- Hill Country Gallery by Ken & Sheila Hunter: Prints and originals of wildlife art and carved feathers. Ken and Sheila Hunter are also the designers of the Exclusive Early Bird Sports Expo Collector Patches every year, which will be available for purchase at their booth in Building A.
- Hilly Ridge Sales & Service: Tractors & UTVs. Building A.
- Holy Smoke!: Kielbasa and smoked cheese. Building A.
- Hunt of a Lifetime: Building B.
- Insulated Gear: (NEW) Outdoor and work apparel. Building C.
- J.A. Aten Beef Jerky, BBQ Sauce & Smoked Cheese: Beef jerky, venison sticks, BBQ sauce, and smoked cheese. Building B.
- Jo’s Equipment: Lawn mowers, chainsaws, Dewalt brand equipment. Building C.
- Katahdin's Shadow Outfitters & Lodge: Maine guided hunts and lodging. Building B.
- Keystone Elk Country Alliance: Non-profit conservation education organization dedicated to conserving and enhancing Pennsylvania's Elk Country. Building B.
- L.D. Guide Service: Sport Fishing Guide on the Susquehanna River in New Albany. Building B.
- Laura's Raw Honey: (NEW) Raw local honey made from different crops when pollinating clover, wildflower, raspberry, cranberry, orange and buckwheat. Building B.
- Leading Edge Baits: Soft plastic baits for large and small mouth bass. Building C.
- Leatherstocking Guide Service: (NEW) Deer, turkey and waterfowl hunting in New York.
- Maple Ridge Sports Center: Firearms, holsters, range bags, wearing protection, firearm accessories, BRCC, concealment purses, cleaning products, BB guns, hats, shirts, tactical items, targets, slings and more. Building B.
- Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association: Non-profit tasked with promoting and protecting the river and its tributaries. Merchandise to raise awareness. Building A.
- MK Fisher Enterprises (360 Hunting Blinds): Hunting blinds. Building A.
- MLF Feathers: (NEW) Wildlife artist. Hand-painted, real wild turkey feathers. Box framed, all original pieces, no prints. Building C.
- National Archery & Outdoors: (NEW) Archery equipment and gear. Building A.
- North Central PA Branch of Quality Deer Management Association: Official measuring of deer and bear skulls. Jawbone aging. Promotion of the QDMA (NDA- National Deer Association). Fundraising raffle for outreach and education in the local area. NDA merchandise. Building B.
- North Country Outfitters: Upland bird hunting and dog training. Building B.
- North Mountain Pepperworks: Pepper jellies. Building A.
- Northeast PA Fellowship of Christian Farmers International: Sharing the Gospel of Jesus. Building B.
- Orangeville Sportsmens Club: BB Gun Shoot for kids. Building C.
- Out of the Woods: (NEW) Handmade cedar furniture. Building B.
- PA Hickory Syrup/Ox Dynasty: All natural hickory syrup from Juniata County. Building B.
- PA Trappers Association, District #7: Limited tanned furs for purchase, gun raffle, free kids basket giveaway. Building B.
- PA Wounded Warriors: Building C.
- Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission: PA State Fisheries Agency, publications, licenses available for sale. Building B.
- Pennsylvania Game Commission: State wildlife information trailer will be set up by a game warden providing informational brochures. Building A.
- Pennsylvania Outdoor News: Hunting and fishing newspaper specific to Pennsylvania, published every 2 weeks. Building B.
- Peter Peppers PA Pickles: Building C.
- Pioneer Pole Buildings: Pole buildings, garages, storage, barns, and metal roofing. Building A.
- Quick Survive: (NEW) Fire starter, flints, and paracord bracelets. Building B.
- Razors Edge Cutlery: Knives, sheaths and sharpeners. Building B.
- R.W. Hart & Son: Custom hunting rifles, t-shirts, hats, manufactured parts and accessories. Building B.
- Rocky Branch Outfitters: Outfitter offering deer and turkey hunts in Illinois. Building B.
- Rough Ridge: Deer minerals, seeds, and lures. Building B.
- Rustic Products: Wildlife artwork and feather prints, fur products such as pelts and hats, leather belts and slings. Building A.
- Saabi Sil Retrievers/NEPA Delta Waterfowl: Professional dog training services, champion bloodline dog breeding. Delta waterfowl is a non-profit dedicated to promoting local populations of Pennsylvania waterfowl through volunteer projects. Building B.
- Shamrock Holsters: (NEW) Building A.
- Silver Fox Trading Post: Lady camo, baby camo, camo bags, knives, fur hats and gloves, snake products, belts, wallets. Building B.
- SK Knives: Knives. Building A.
- South Branch Lake Camps/ North Country Furniture: Hunting and fishing lodge in Maine. Custom fine furniture for home and camp use. Building C.
- Spotts Spice Co.: Homemade spice blends for bologna, jerky and sausage. Building A.
- Stolz Stove Sales: Wood, pellet, coal & gas stoves, Big Green Egg cookers. Buildings A and C.
- Susquehanna RV: New and used Rvs, travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, expandable, and utility trailers. Building A.
- Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF): Ensuring the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat, and our hunting heritage. Building B.
- T & S Archery: Archery bows and accessories. Building C.
- T-K Charters: Sport fishing charters on Lake Ontario, NY for trout and salmon. Building B.
- Taylor's Discounts & Supplies: (NEW) Hats, magnets, stun guns, knives and pepper spray.
- The Guide Sessions: (NEW) Hunting/fishing consulting, videography, photography, and podcast. Building B.
- The Life of a Hunter's Wife: Jewelry and accessories made from items found in nature. Building C.
- The Rescue Step: Re-entry step for boats. Building A.
- The Spice Man: Spices, rubs, candy sprinkles, candy sticks, and flavorings. Building B.
- Timber To Table: Custom woodworking in Bloomsburg. Slabs up to 65+" wide, dining room tables, benches, beams, mantles, counter tops, and islands.
- Timber Trail: E-bikes. Building C.
- Triple Toe Turkey Calls: Building B.
- Unified Sportsmen of PA: PA sportsmen advocacy, raffles, and information/surveys. Building a.
- Veteran's Memorial of Columbia County: Discount cards and coins.
- Vikki's Nut House: Cinnamon roasted almonds and pecans, smoked and salted almonds, salted cashews, honey roasted cashews and assorted nuts. Building A.
- Wack 'Em Salmon River Guide Service: Salmon River, Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario fishing. Building B.
- We The People: Building B.
- Whitenights Fireworks: Building B.
- Zimmerman Wildlife Solutions: Trapping and outdoors supplies, nuisance wildlife trapping. Building B.
- Gross's French Fries & Hot Sausage: French fries, hot sausage, cheesesteaks, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, hot dogs, breakfast sandwiches, chicken fingers, soda and coffee.
- Mama Sue's Soup: Chicken noodle, chicken corn, chicken pot pie, ham and bean, ham pot pie, vegetable beef, sausage soup, clam chowder and chili. Mac and cheese, smoked cheese and cheese curds.
- Roan's Apple Dumplings: Apple dumplings, peach dumplings, cinnamon and vanilla ice cream, coffee and soda.
- Denny & Pearl's Pizza: Pizza, stromboli, fried dough, soda, iced tea.
- Midway Cafe: Hand-battered corn dogs, loaded tater tots, walking tacos, cheese fries, cheese curds and soda.
- Steph's Subs: Subs, chips, and drinks.
- Lil' Orbits Mini Donuts: Made-to-order fresh, hot, mini donuts with toppings: cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, raspberry sugar and blueberry sugar. Big Bens Blue Birch Beer soda on tap.
- PaPa's Kettle Corn: Kettle corn, iced tea, soda and water.
- Udder Delites Ice Cream: Scoops, shakes, floats and sundaes made with homemade ice cream. Edible cookie dough. Fruit juice refreshers and boba tea.