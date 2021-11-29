Montgomery, Pa. -- Dr. James “Jim” Diamond of Bucks County will present “Bells Around the World” at the annual holiday dinner meeting of Eagle Grange #1 on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. The public is invited but advance reservations are required; please contact Doug Bonsall at (717) 921-1957 no later than December 1.

Main entrees, beverages, rolls and place settings will be provided by the Grange and attendees are invited to bring a favorite hot casserole, salad, or dessert to share.

Dr. Diamond, retired agricultural education professor from both Penn State and Delaware Valley Universities, traveled throughout the world with his late wife, amassing a collection of bells from many countries. He will show the most unique of these bells, many of which were associated with various farm animals, and share their fascinating stories. An added highlight of the program will be musical entertainment by a hand-bell quartet from St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church of Williamsport.

The Grange’s holiday dinner is an annual festive tradition at which various special days – Christian, Jewish, cultural, ethnic and secular – are recognized and celebrated. In addition, this year the President of the Pennsylvania State Grange is expected to deliver the Distinguished Grange citation from the National Grange earned for Eagle’s outstanding achievements during the past year when Its 150th anniversary was celebrated.

A holiday food collection project for needy children in the area is also underway and donations may be brought to this event.