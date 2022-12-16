Montgomery, Pa. — Every year, about 24 of the 1,500 community Grange units across the United States receive the prestigious Distinguished Grange Award. Eagle Grange #1 of Lycoming County recently received its second consecutive award.

Eagle Grange #1 is one of only four Pennsylvania Granges to receive the honor in 2022.

The Distinguished Grange Award recognizes excellence in programming, community service, membership recruitment and retention, and fundraising. Eagle Grange was the first to be organized in Pennsylvania in 1871, making this its 152nd year of continuous service.

Service projects during the past year have included a benefit Road Rally, presentation of Blue Jacket scholarships to local FFA students, food collection for backpack programs, school personnel appreciation gifts, and financial support for various local causes. Fundraisers included take-out dinners, which funded improvements to the Grange property on Route 15 and East Blind Road.

The Grange began as a secret farm fraternity, but has evolved into an advocate for rural communities as a whole. All Grange meetings and activities are open to the public. Eagle’s monthly meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

For further information on becoming a Grange member and/or for more information, contact Program Coordinator Doug Bonsall at (717) 921-1957.

