Lycoming County, Pa. -- Dwell Orphan Care is looking for sponsors to help support the organization's two upcoming fundraising events. The events are a "Miles for Minus 1" 5K and the Dwell Golf Outing.

Dwell Orphan Care is a non-profit organization that supports foster and adoptive families in Central PA and ensures children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell. Dwell offers hands on support to foster and adoptive families by providing support groups, care packages, a free foster clothing closet, trauma informed trainings, and Adoption Grants.

The Golf Outing event will be held Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the White Deer Golf Complex in Montgomery, Pa. It will include fun events like a hole-in-one contest, marshmallow drive, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. The 5K event will be held virtually this year on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Those interesting in sponsoring or attending the events should visit www.dwellorphancare.org for more information.