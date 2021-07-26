Williamsport -- Dwell Orphan Care recently received substantial grant funding as a result of the Williamsport/Lycoming Community Fund Capacity Building Grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Dwell will use the grant funding for three avenues in order to expand the organization's capacity through education and operational function. The funded projects will allow leadership and staff to work more effectively and efficiently to serve local foster and adoptive families.

Executive Director Jennifer Lake continues to lead the organization with discernment and a keen awareness of the needs of foster and adoptive families in the area. In an effort to extend Dwell’s existing trauma-informed training and services, Mrs. Lake will be pursuing course work at Lock Haven University to grow her understanding and knowledge base surrounding trauma and its effects on the brain.

Jennifer, along with her partners at area child welfare agencies, see the gaps that exist in trauma-aware service. “Trauma work is so crucial in our area,” Lake explained, “and access to trauma-informed training and counseling will make a huge impact on local foster and adoptive families. Children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and separation are impacted by altered brain chemistry. That altered brain chemistry can be displayed through behaviors and emotional outbursts that make parenting these children challenging. Our goal at Dwell is to provide training that provides tangible tactics and strategies that establish and rebuild healthy brain chemistry along with secure attachment, strong connections, and felt safety in these children.”

In addition to Mrs. Lake’s continued education, her staff will also benefit from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania’s grant award. A portion of the funding will be used to support the staff’s participation in the Christian Alliance For Orphans Summit in Cincinnati, Ohio this fall. This conference provides a comprehensive look at the orphan, foster, and adoptive climate, teaches current best practices for nonprofits serving these demographics, and offers insightful, real-life experience workshops aimed at enhancing existing ministries that serve vulnerable children and the families who love them.

Finally, Dwell plans to implement a cloud-based donor management system that will help the organization streamline communication and relationship-building with the community that supports their work.

“Being able to consolidate and simplify some of our administrative process will be a huge help as we move forward,” Lake stated. “The donor management program will free up more of our time to do work that directly and tangibly serves families and children.

“We’re beyond grateful that the FCFP sees our work as deserving of these grant dollars,” she concluded. “We’re humbled to be counted among the other change-making organizations in this region. The FCFP is an invaluable resource to all of us doing work in this sector and we look forward to the growth we will experience as a result of this grant funding.”

Work has already begun in the pursuit of these three opportunities for Dwell, and the organization hopes to complete all of the action plans submitted with their grant proposal before the close of the calendar year.