Bloomsburg, Pa. — Dwell Orphan Care, a non-profit focused on supporting children in foster care and equipping foster and adoptive families, have opened a second Hope Chest Foster Closet at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The additional location expands Dwell's service radius to Columbia and Montour counties, offering new and like-new clothing, new shoes, new toys, essential hygiene items, comfort items, and more to children entering foster care. This site will be a tremendous service to local foster families, meeting the immediate needs of children in foster care and their resource families.

"We are honored to be working with such a supportive community to help ease the trauma and transition for kids entering foster care. We all have a role to play in the welfare of our community children. Having a Dwell presence in Columbia and Montour counties will hopefully give resource families greater capacity to foster longer and stronger," said Jennifer Lake, Executive Director of Dwell Orphan Care.

Established in Jan. 2019, Dwell Orphan Care is a 501(C)3 charitable organization that exists to support and encourage foster and adoptive families while mobilizing and equipping the community and local churches so that children have a safe, loving, forever home in which to dwell. Dwell's main location is in Lycoming County.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible gift to this cause, visit www.DwellOrphanCare.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.