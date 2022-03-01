Pennsylvania -- The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable organization powered by Dunkin’ and its franchisees, guests, vendor partners, and employees, recently presented a $5,000 grant to Geisinger Health Foundation.

The donation will help support Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital’s Child Life team. Child Life specialists help reduce stress and anxiety that children experience in the hospital and help them cope effectively with stressful situations through play and providing understanding and distractions.

Dunkin’ provided a well-deserved coffee break to the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital staff by donating Box O’ Joes and a sweet treat for the kids by donating donut kits on-site.

This donation comes from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s 2021 Fall Regional Grants. The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission brings the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness.

Geisinger Health Foundation was one of over 80 organizations selected across the country to be a recipient of a Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Fall Regional Grant. Nearly $900,000 in health and hunger grants were distributed to local organizations making a difference in their communities.