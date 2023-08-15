Sunbury, Pa. — Haven to Home Canine Rescue will be hosting their second annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser event on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The event will be held for the second consecutive year at Whispering Oaks Vineyard in Sunbury. The idea for the fundraiser, in which all proceeds contribute to the Haven to Home Canine Rescue, was a plan that began to come together pre-COVID and was delayed until last year. In the first year of the fundraiser, the canine rescue raised $1,500.

Haven to Home is a foster-based dog rescue, where dogs are temporarily placed into homes, Lorena Sampsell, a volunteer and board member explained. All of the dogs are spayed and neutered, kept up to date on shots, tested for parasites, and given heart worm preventatives; all other health concerns are addressed, as well.

"Last year was a good time, people were up dancing, singing, we had the room packed with 220 people" event organizer Marcy Benner said. "It's just a great fundraiser for the cause" she added.

Tickets for the event are $20 and available at EventBrite.com, Whispering Oaks-Sunbury, Brookpark Pet Supply-Lewisburg, Blackdog Jewelry-Lewisburg, and Wagging Tail Coffee-Watsontown.

The event will run from 3-6 p.m. and doors open one hour prior to the event. To reserve a table, call 570-916-5798 to provide your name and the number of people in your party.

Food trucks will be present at the event, and no outside alcohol is permitted. Additionally, no pets are allowed at the indoor event.

For more information visit the Haven to Home Facebook page.

