Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers.

State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more.

The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine.

For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.

