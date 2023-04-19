Williamsport, Pa. — A drag show planned for the Lycoming College community was postponed this week after reports of threats brought against the LBGTQ+ community.

Lycoming College is reporting two separate incidents of threats, according to an internal statement released by the college and comments from Lycoming College President Kent Trachte. The first occurred a couple weeks before the scheduled event, the other just hours before the event start time.

The campus Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) had been planning the on-campus drag show for Saturday, Apr. 15.

In the first incident, according to the statement, a group of students were overheard in conservation at the dining hall when one student allegedly spoke of “shooting up” the drag show and anyone attending, and then the students at the table laughed.

“We took it very seriously as both an expression of hatred and discriminatory attitudes that challenge the very core of our identity as a liberal arts institution. Even though it was portrayed as joking, we entertained quite seriously the possibility that it should be viewed as a terroristic threat,” Trachte said of the first incident.

Campus administration received word of the first incident approximately ten days before the planned event. Upon receiving the report, the college promptly notified the Williamsport Police Department, who then began an investigation that is ongoing. Police Chief Justin Snyder confirmed that an officer has been assigned to the investigation.

Despite the first incident, the show planned to go on, but with increased police presence, according to Trachte. College administration sought out the police department to provide both safety and guidance on how to address the threat. “We worked with them to help us [the college] develop a secure environment [for the event]” Trachte said.

College administration met with members of GSA to review the stakes of the situation—per police guidance—and ask the group whether or not they would like to proceed, Trachte said. After discussion, Trachte sent out a statement to the college community and the GSA announced their decision to proceed with the show.

The group received an outpouring of support from faculty, staff, and students, after deciding to proceed, Trachte said. The event is being viewed as an opportunity for “freedom of expression and embracing diverse identities,” a stance Trachte stands behind as a representation of the college. “Evidently not all of our student body fully share that view but we're not going to tolerate the behaviors that they engaged in,” Trachte said.

However, a couple hours before the show was to start, a second incident occurred. Trachte received the report about an hour ahead of the start time.

According to the report, a masked individual spoke to an employee in the recreation center, saying, “are you going to the drag show?” to which the employee responded, “no.” The masked individual reportedly responded, “you are lost.” During an interview after the incident, the employee said the student may have said “your loss.”

“We had to make a worst-case assumption about what that comment meant. We interpreted it as another effort at intimidation and threat,” Trachte said. “We didn’t know if they were associated with some group.”

The college was hosting a public community event that Saturday, so it was unclear whether or not the masked individual is a member of the campus community.

Upon receiving the report, Trachte determined not to proceed, saying, “I'm no longer confident we can proceed in a safe and secure way.”

Trachte said the college remains in conversation with students about how to hold this event safely. The college is also working to provide additional resources to students, particularly to “students from the LGBTQ plus community, who rightly consider this to be a threat against their community” and any who feel “unsafe” in light of the circumstances, Trachte said.

“We now think it’s highly likely that the person with the mask on was a student and not an outsider. We're trying to get some leads and we're trying to close in on that,” Trachte said.

Lycoming College and Williamsport City Police are actively investigating the incidents.

