Millville, Pa. -- Like most organizations, Camp Victory has had to adapt to new ways of fundraising without in-person events. From February 24 to 26, there will be an online auction at www.campvictoryauction.org with an array of items including jewelry, art, designer handbags, housewares, family entertainment packages, couples’ overnight stays, themed gift baskets such as coffee and wine, sports memorabilia, and much more.

“From April to October, we are happy to host thousands of special campers – kids with cancer, autism, diabetes, heart disease, spina bifida and more, all have their own week to come to summer camp and just enjoy being kids,” explained Kate Stepnick, camp director of Camp Victory. “Everything here is accessible to all abilities – the tree house has a ramp, the rock-climbing wall and zip line have specialty adaptive equipment, the paths are paved. We even have a “Med Shed” for any medical support our campers need, including treatments like dialysis or chemotherapy.”

Stepnick is quick to point out that Camp Victory would not be possible without tremendous support from the community.

“We are very fortunate to have an army of volunteers and many generous donors, both individuals and companies, that help us keep our operating costs low,” said Stepnick. “However, fundraisers are a critical part of our efforts and the last two years have been challenging. We thought an online auction would be a fun way for our friends to support our special campers.”

A preview of the dozens of items can be seen at www.campvictoryauction.org and live bidding will be held from 10 a.m. Thursday, February 24 to 8 p.m. Saturday February 26.

“If you haven’t been to Camp Victory and want to know more about it, please give us a call to set up a tour or have a speaker come to your civic or social group. We’re always happy to make new friends,” concluded Stepnick.

To learn more about Camp Victory, log on to www.campvictory.org, like “Camp Victory….A special camp for special kids” on Facebook, or call (570) 458-6530.