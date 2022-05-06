Montoursville, Pa. — The TWA Flight 800 memorial in Montoursville needs $200,000 in significant repairs and upkeep, officials say.

The memorial is dedicated to the 16 Montoursville High School students and five chaperones that lost their lives in the 1996 TWA plane crash that killed all 230 passengers onboard. The students and chaperones were on a French Club trip to Paris when the plane exploded shortly after leaving JFK Airport in New York City.

The initial renovation of to the memorial will cost $121,900, with the remaining $78,100 being used for future upkeep.

Donations are being accepted through the Montoursville Area School District Memorial Fund, where they have received $23,700 so far.

“This is something that needs to be done,” Montoursville Mayor Steve Bagwell said. “It’s not just something that’s desired or something you look at and say, ‘You know, geez, we could make this look a little prettier.'”

The Montoursville Memorial Gardens was dedicated in 1999 and currently needs extensive repairs to the walkway that total $79,000.

Bagwell said that the current walkway is very close to the 21 maple trees, that each represent a victim of the crash. The root system has gradually started to tear up the stone bricks.

The plan is to remove the bricks that make up the walkway currently, replacing them with concrete pavers. The walkway will also be brought in closer to the center, by six yards, to avoid future problems with the roots.

The hemlock trees around the property line will also be replaced by Emerald Green arborvitae that won’t need pruning. This is expected to cost $14,900.

The plans also include the removal of mulch around the maple trees that represent each victim. This will be replaced with a pachysandra groundcover for $28,000. This will eliminate the need for annual mulch replacement.

“The project isn’t just going to keep intact what was done before,” Bagwell said. “It’s going to make it so there’s much less maintenance to do on it in the future.”

Should donations allow, the plan is to begin renovation on the memorial this fall.

