Give back this holiday season and you'll be rewarded in more ways than one.

Through December 12, a toy donation to the local chapter of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program can earn you free admission to the World of Little League® Museum.

Each visitor who brings a new, unwrapped toy with a value of at least $10 to the Museum prior to December 12 will receive one free Museum admission for later use.

The Museum is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. Those looking to purchase a toy may also stop at the Little League Main Gift Shop (located on the concourse behind Lamade Stadium), which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Toys collected at the Museum will be given to the American Rescue Workers and the Salvation Army for local distribution in Williamsport, South Williamsport, Loyalsock Township, Cogan Station, Trout Run, and Linden.

In addition to the toys donated at the World of Little League Museum, children in Greater Lycoming County benefit from Toys for Tots donations at area collection centers.

In previous years, more than 18,000 toys were distributed throughout the local Williamsport community with more than 2,000 children being supported in those efforts.

Since it launched in 1947, Toys for Tots has distributed 627 million toys to support more than 281 million children in more than 800 communities each holiday season.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section +4 What's up this weekend? November 4-6