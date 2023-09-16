Williamsport, Pa. — The Annual Domer's Making a Difference Breast Cancer Benefit will host its ninth annual event on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 1-9 p.m.

The benefit has made incredible impacts on the lives of those battling breast cancer. Chrissy and Jon Heinbach, owners of Domer's Bar and Grill, host the annual benefit in which proceeds go directly to a person currently battling the disease.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, Chrissy Heinbach was diagnosed with breast cancer on Super Bowl Sunday 2008. Having direct experience with the daily battle and financial struggles entailed with battling breast cancer, she wanted to make a direct impact on a person's life experiencing the difficult time she once did.

"I just decided I wanted to do it for someone," Heinbach said. "We do breast cancer because it's my story. It makes me teary. It makes me thankful that I'm able to do it."

The benefit, which raises much-needed donations, is a day full of fundraising in which all proceeds are directly donated. The benefit includes raffles, door prizes, live auctions, food, drinks, games, and most importantly hope and encouragement.

Heinbach boasts how thankful she is to be able to have a venue in which to make this event possible year after year. She also lauds the incredible hard work put in by everyone involved, especially the Domer's staff for their efforts year after year.

Donations are accepted up until the event, whether it be monetary or gift baskets for the Chinese auction.

"They don't realize how every little bit makes a huge difference in the life of a cancer patient" Heinbach said. "It's about everybody doing what they do. The community does a lot."

To donate or for more information, contact Domer's Bar and Grill at 1104 Grove St. in Williamsport or by phone at 570-322-9133.

Referral's for future recipients can be forwarded to Chrissy Heinbach.

