Wellsboro, Pa. — The first ever dog show-off event by Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries took place on Saturday, July 29 at the Grand Canyon Veterinary grounds.

Dogs and their owners were invited to display their best talents in the first annual show, for categories including “Waggiest Tail,” “Best Veteran,” “Gentle Giants,” and “Best Trick,” and others.

The event culminated with the crowning of the Top Dog following the “Struttin Down the Runway” event.

Overall Showoff Champion/Top Dog (randomly selected from category winners) was Oliver, a 1- year-old, Malshi, owned by Carly Bowen-Clark of Wellsboro.

The event was a fundraiser for Second Chance Animal Sancutaries, a no-kill shelter in Tioga, Pa.

Kelly Stemkosky, spokesperson for Animal Care Sanctuary, reported that nearly $2,000 was raised for Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries from contestant entry fees and donations.

The winner of the Best Veteran Dog, open to canines at least 7-years-old, was Hanna, a 12-year-old Shit-Zu who was a rescue dog. Owner Marie Andrews of Wellsboro accepted the prize package for her winning dog, but then donated it back because the elderly dog can only eat special dog food.

Other contestants included Kali, a 9-year-old Weimaraner owned by Tamara Gleckner of Canton; Jake, a 13-year-old Yorkshire Terrier owned by Andel DeWalt of Covington; Chica, an 11-year-old Chihuahua owned by Amy Bartlett of Wellsboro; Flapjack, a 15-year-old Beagle owned by Kathryn Peters of Mansfield and Nippy, a 12-year-old Min Pin Chihuahua mix owned by Emma May Mosher of Wellsboro.

Judges for the competition were Emily Sullivan, canine manager, Bob Blair, veteran transporter and Michele DeLong, canine manager.

Individual category winners were:

You're Kiddin' Me, for youth 12 and under to show off their favorite dog companion and share why they love their pooch – Ollie, 5 years old, golden retriever mix – Ronan Niles, age 8 of Wellsboro.

Waggiest Tail – Rosie, 2.5 years old, Doxie/lab – Jessie Mayall of Mansfield

Divas/Divos – Sugar Plum, 2 years old, Basset Hound – Jessica Hauber of Knoxville

Best Veteran – Hannah, 12 years old, Shih Tzu – Marie Andrews of Wellsboro

Best 6 Legs, for the best dog and human pairing – Hannah, 12 years old, Shih Tzu – Marie Andrews of Wellsboro

Best Buddies, two dogs show off their special friendship - Sheba, 5 months old, Great Dane and Sugar Plum, 2 years old, Basset Hound – Jessica Hauber of Knoxville

Best Singer – no entrants

Best Fetcher (TIE) – Nala, 3 years old, pit-bull/bulldog mix – David Pfisterer of Wellsboro; Nala, 1.5 years old, miniature Australian shepherd – Julie Henry of Wellsboro (Emma May Mosher of Wellsboro

Gentle Giants (TIE) – Sheba, 5 months old, Great Dane – Jessica Hauber of Knoxville; Kali, 9 years old, Weimaraner – Tamara Gleckner of Canton

Tiny Show-Offs – Oliver, 1 year old, Malshi – Carly Bowen-Clark of Wellsboro

Best Trick – Grace, 1.5 years old, lab/golden retriever – Makenna Seachrist of Canton

Wait For It… sit stay and come on command – Osiris, 2.5 years old, Toy Australian Shepherd – Tiffani Zbikowski of Mansfield

Ball-Crazed – Osiris, 2.5 years old, Toy Australian Shepherd – Tiffani Zbikowski of Mansfield

Struttin' Down the Runway – Kali, 9 years old, Weimaraner – Tamara Gleckner of Canton.

Those ART Hot Lookin’ Dogs contest winners: 1st place: Willow Paxson, age 3.

Other winners (no place): Livie Bartlett, Mea Bartlett, Noah Pino, Jett Pino.

Check out more photos in this Facebook post!

Event sponsors included Penn Oak Realty, First Citizens Community Bank, Wellsboro Plumbing & Heating Supply, C&N Bank, Titan Sports and Graphics, Wild Asaph Outfitters, Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital.

Missed the event, but still like to contribute to the cause? Check out their website here.