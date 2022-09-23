Milton, Pa. — Tending to and enjoying indoor houseplants can have a positive influence on our health, especially as we move toward the colder months.

Studies have shown that indoor gardening lowers stress levels, boosts productivity, improves air quality, and makes a person feel more soothed and comfortable, according to healthline.com.

Is it time to refresh your indoor plant-scape?

Salamander Wellness & Yoga Studio, 126 S. Front Street, Milton, is hosting a free community plant swap tomorrow from 5-7 p.m.

Bring clippings, keiki, pups, and extras to swap, gift, or trade. If you have no plants to swap, find something to take home.

All are welcome to attend Saturday's event. There will be free kombucha tastings by Earthly Delights Kombucha (with bottles for sale), light snacks, and plant raffles.

Indoor plant recommendations from NCPA

NCPA's resident houseplant wizard offers her top plant recommendations and tips:

Flower Power: Gesneriads

The Gesneriad family of plants includes the popular African Violet, floriferous Streptocarpus, the exotic and easygoing Kohleria, and several others. Care requirements can vary between species and varieties, but in general these plants hate getting their leaves wet and adapt well to self-watering or wick-watering containers. Their lighting requirements are relatively undemanding - a normal LED or compact fluorescent desk lamp is usually sufficient.

Gesneriads are great choices for year-round flowering, offering a wide variety of flower shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns. Gesneriads are not toxic to people or pets.

Low maintenance, yet still interesting: Haworthia and Haworthiopsis

Haworthias are succulent plants that come in unusual shapes and feature transparent "windows" in their leaves. These plants are undemanding, with low light and water requirements - their leading cause of catastrophe is overwatering or excessive water retention in potting soil.

Popular varieties include "Moon Shadow," a blue-green plant with clear, flat leaf tops and striking white lines, "Ice Lantern," a rosette made from transparent bulbous leaf tips, and "Ice City," featuring frosty, transparent, geometric tips. One of the most unusual Haworthias is the genus truncata, which resembles rows of teeth or a folding fan.

Haworthiopsis is similarly carefree, but lacks its cousin's transparent windows. They are often characterized by an aloe-like rosette with white, textured stripes or spots. In addition to the common zebra and pearl Haworthiopsis, this family also includes the "fairy washboard," known for its unusual texture.

Haworthia and Haworthiopsis are non-toxic to people and pets.

Plants to hang in your windows: Curio, xCodonatanthus, Sedum morganianum

South or west-facing windows are recommended for most hanging plants due to their light exposure.

Curio rowleyanus, usually called "String of Pearls," is a fast-growing trailing succulent. If you have a happy Curio, it'll be several feet long before you know it - you can snip off the ends to give away to others or throw them back into the pot where they'll take root. The strings may also be folded back up into the pot.

These shallow-rooted plants require more moisture than most other succulents due to their anatomy; short roots can't reach deep into the potting soil to find water. A healthy String of Pearls will usually flower once a year, producing small, fluffy white flowers with a strong floral fragrance.

Note that a variegated String of Pearls (featuring leaves with white and/or yellow stripes) grows significantly more slowly than the all-green type. The String of Pearls plant is toxic to animals and people.

xCodonatanthus is a Gesneriad with small, glossy, green leaves and little trumpet-shaped flowers available in yellow, red, and pink. For flower fans who want an attractive hanging basket plant, several other Gesneriads are trailing or are available in trailing varieties, including African Violets and Lipstick Plants.

Sedum morganianum, the donkey tail, is an incredibly popular hanging basket plant. Donkey tails feature cheerful, lime-green ropes of plump succulent leaves. They're extremely easy to clone from clippings or fallen leaves. If one is especially well cared-for, it may produce small pink or red flowers.

The main downsides to donkey tails are their incredibly slow growth and their fragility. Leaves and stems of donkey tail plants are fragile, and there have been many tragic tales of a pot falling and spilling broken donkey tail pieces everywhere.

S. morganianum is not toxic to people or pets.

