Williamsport, Pa. -- Thrive International Programs offers a community space for international and ethnically diverse individuals residing in north central/north-eastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.

The organization especially engages the community of Williamsport, where the program center is located. Two Williamsport-based programs highlight a core mission of the organization: to bring people together.

Community food program

Thrive's community takeout meal program is also referred to as "comfort food from around the world," as titled on their website, and as described by the many volunteers, community members, and organizers behind the monthly event.

"Cooking together at Thrive is a fun way for local internationals to connect with each other and share their culture with the community," said Jolene Harbach, a Salladasburg native who spent the past several years living internationally.

"Behind each authentic meal is a brave soul who has uprooted from their home and who has overcome the many challenges of doing life in a new country, culture and language," continued Harbach.

The program offers a wide range of meals throughout the year, each inspired by a different culinary tradition. The wider community response -- which includes 100 some regular take out orders -- is mixed, but positive, according to Executive Director Jody Lantz.

"The meals are usually well received, but from comments we hear, different meals seem to be especially enjoyed by different people," said Lantz. In other words, people of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds are accustomed to different palettes.

That is another reason Harbach joined. Thrive is able to expand people's knowledge of other culinary traditions, and in turn, "help promote cultural awareness," said Harbach.

In that way, the food program supports individual growth, even for those in the community who do not have an international background.

Harbach commented on Thrive's potential for growth. "I have learned that there are more international people here than I expected, but that they are not very well connected in the community," said Harbach. "I look forward to seeing how Thrive continues to serve the international community while also acting as a catalyst to bring a greater global awareness to Williamsport."

Lantz explained that the meals not only provide a sense of community for the international population, but contribute to funding Thrive's other programming -- immigration legal services and language learning classes.

"Over the years, the meals have also provided additional opportunities for English as a Second Language students to practice English in real life settings as well as to raise funds for Thrive’s programs," said Lantz.

The meals are typically held the second to last Wednesday of each month.

Community mural project

This past summer, Thrive participated in a community mural project to spread "love" in spite of political unrest in the country. The finished product is displayed on the side of Firetree Place on Campbell Street.