Montoursville, Pa. — Work has officially started on the planned renovations for the TWA Flight 800 Memorial.

The Flight 800 Memorial was erected in 1999. It is meant to honor the 16 Montoursville High School Students and five chaperones that lost their lives on a trip to Paris in the 1996 crash which killed all 230 passengers.

The first step commenced on the morning of August 16 with the removal of hemlock trees, which Mayor Steven Bagwell said have become “diseased.”

They were removed by Dincher and Dincher at no cost to the memorial fund.

The hemlock's will be replaced by Emerald Green arborvitae.

This is just the first step, with more to come next month, according to Bagwell. A walkway, which Bagwell said has becoming a tripping hazard, will be removed.

The current brick walkway will be replaced by paving stones that Bagwell said are easier to maintain.

Overall donations have reached over $87,000 of the $125,000 for the planned initial renovations.

Bagwell said that this is enough to complete the renovations on the most glaring issues, but they still need more to do further beautification, like replacing the mulch with a pachysandra groundcover, and to setup an ongoing care fund.

"I feel very fortunate to be a part of this project," Dale Ulmer, chair of the renovation committee, said. "The renovation committee has been making great progress. This progress is a reflection of the hardworking group of committee members."

Donations are only being accepted through check and can be sent to the Montoursville Area School District Memorial Fund at 50 N Arch St. Montoursville, PA.

