The Emergency Broadband Benefit is a program through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

The EBB is to be used for $50 monthly discounts for individuals either on SNAP; Medicaid; recipients of Pell grants; and families with children on free and reduced-price lunch plans.

Low-income households on tribal lands may apply for up to $75 in subsidies each month.

The EBB will allow for a one-time $100 payment to purchase a laptop or tablet.

825 broadband providers have joined together to help provide this new program, according to the FCC.

Congress approved this $3.2 billion program late last year in an effort to address the massive disparity in broadband access which exists for much of rural America.

The FCC also earlier approved a $7.2 billion program to give students high-speed internet access through schools and libraries.

The Biden administration promised to make broadband more available, and they have proposed a $100 billion effort to connect every rural and low-income home to high-speed internet service.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit program is slated to end when the $3.2 billion fund is depleted, or six months after the US Dept. of Health declares an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.